Would you have space in your heart or home for Vicky or Beau

Vicky, aged two, is a beautiful border collie cross who came into Ballymena Rehoming Centre with her pups. She is a loving dog who is described as having a heart of gold. She enjoys daily exercise and the company of humans and canine friends. She also loves playing with her toys. Vicky is looking for patient owners who will continue with her confidence building and training. Experienced collie owners would be ideal. In her new forever home she could potentially live with another dog and she can live in a home with children aged 16 plus. A couple of meets will be required at the centre so Vicky and owners can become acquainted.

Beau, aged two, is a stunning German Shepherd who still acts like a big puppy. She is a playful girl who loves her toys and likes learning new tricks for treats. Beau is looking for an adult only home where she is the only pet. She would benefit from experienced owners who have previously owned a large dog. She can be wary of strangers and can react to other dogs so will need quiet walking areas. Beau requires a large, secure garden where she can enjoy off lead playtime and ongoing recall training. Several meets at Ballymena Rehoming Centre will be required before Beau goes to her forever home.

If you think you can offer Vicky or Beau a home please get in touch with Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

*If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about Dogs Trust virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners.

Members of the local dog-loving public can also book a slot to visit the centre on one of their Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet the friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including the state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of the gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

Information Days will not have a rehoming focus.

