Would you have space in your heart or home for Whinney or Charlie?
This week sees our regular feature, in association with Dogs Trust, Ballymena, highlight two of the adorable dogs currently in its care while they wait for their ‘forever homes’ - Whinney and Charlie.
Whinney
Age: Three years
Breed: American Bulldog
Whinney is a lovely big girl who can be quite shy around new people. She likes playing tug of war and absolutely adores running around, playing with a tennis ball. Despite her size she is very good on a lead and enjoys her sniffy walks. The ideal home for Whinney is a quiet household with not too many visitors where she can be the only dog in the house with owners who have experience with larger breeds. Whinney needs quiet walking areas as she can get anxious around other dogs. Potential adopters must be willing to do multiple meets with her. Whinney could potentially be rehomed with children aged 16 and over. Her adopters should also be willing to put in time and effort into training and building her confidence. Whinney has been spending some weekends with fantastic foster carers. They say Whinney is a fantastic girl, that she’s just a big bundle of love.
Charlie
Age: Six years old
Breed: Collie Spaniel cross
Charlie is brilliant boy who is currently living in a foster home. His foster carers say he’s a fantastic dog and they adore having him around. They’ve said that he’s full of energy, fun and has lots of love to give. His favourite toy is a tennis ball and he loves to play fetch. Charlie also really likes getting out for walks and is happy to travel in the car to head off on adventures. Charlie can be quite strong on the lead and so will need someone who can manage this. He needs a home with a good-sized secure garden that he can run around and play in. Charlie has not been around many dogs and will need quieter walking areas and should be the only pet within the home. Any children in the home should be 16 and over.
*If you think you could offer Whinney or Charlie a home get in touch with the Ballymena Rehoming Centre (t: 028 2565 2977). If you are interested in rehoming a dog, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more