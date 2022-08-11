Wrightbus to celebrate its success with family fun day for its staff

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on August 20 in the grounds of Wrightbus’s Ballymena factory complex and will include a DJ and a host of family-friendly entertainment.

There will be a sensory hour at 11am before the main event from 12pm-5pm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola McCloskey, HR Director, who is heading up the organising team, said: “This has been another fantastic year for Wrightbus with a number of high-profile orders confirmed as we continue to work to decarbonise the public transport industry.

Ballymena-based Wrightbus is holding a family fun day later this month to say thank you to its incredible staff

“Our success is down to the wonderful staff we have working here and the fun day is our small way of firstly saying thank you to them all for their amazing contribution and secondly to bring everyone together outside of work to enjoy a fantastic festival atmosphere and, hopefully, enjoy some sunshine!”

The free event is open to all Wrightbus employees and their families, who register online for their tickets.

Attractions at the event include: Inflatable playzone, Pirate activity centre, Climbing wall, Archery, Bumper cars, 80ft assault course, Human table football, Rodeo bull and Demolition Zone.