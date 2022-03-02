Wrightbus to recruit trainees

The traineeships are being offered through JobStart , a scheme run by the Department for Communities which is designed to help young people aged 16-24, who are at risk of long term unemployment, get into the job market by offering six month job opportunities with a range of employers, in all sectors across NI.

Nicola McCloskey, HR Director at Wrightbus, said it was important to the company to support the community around its Ballymena HQ: “We wanted to be part of this initiative to support young people in our community who are finding it difficult to find employment, through various challenges that they may be facing. We know there is a fantastic workforce in Ballymena and the surrounding area and sometimes people just need a break. At Wrightbus, we are confident that we have a wealth of knowledge within our current workforce that means we are perfectly equipped to support these trainee roles. Hopefully, at the end of the six months, the trainee will be able to secure permanent employment with us, which is a win for them and a win for us.” More details through the careers section at www.wrightbus.com