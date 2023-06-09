Ballymena bus manufacturer Wrightbus has received £32m in new funding as part of a £50m package of support backed by UK Export Finance (UKEF) to support its ambitious exporting strategy.

The Government backing will enable Wrightbus to sell its electric and hydrogen-powered, zero-emission buses to new markets in Europe and North America as well as additional orders in existing markets like Singapore and Hong Kong..

The company plans to double its workforce in the next three years, creating 1,000 new local green jobs.

The total amount of UKEF support to Wrightbus is a £50m Export Development Guarantee facility (of which £40m is covered by UKEF). This is made up of £32 million of new funding and replacement of a £18 million contract-specific Export Working Capital Scheme previously issued to Wrightbus in 2022 by £18m of new, general (non contract-specific) working capital funding, providing significantly longer and more flexible repayment terms.

From left to right, Jean-Marc Gales, Wrightbus CEO; Lord Dominic Johnson, Minister for Investment; Graeme MacLaughlin, Barclays Relationship Director; and Carl Williamson, UK Export Finance Head of Trade Finance.

The development gives Wrightbus critical working capital support as well as a more flexible way to deploy the funds to support its business needs.

The announcement comes a week after Minister for Investment Lord Johnson visited Wrightbus’ site in Ballymena, as part of a wider visit to Northern Ireland.

Lord Johnson said: “Wrightbus is a fantastic example of a British business seizing the vast exporting opportunities around the world and embracing clean growth. UK Export Finance support for Wrightbus will be a great boost to its exporting journey, helping the company to create more local growth and jobs.

"This is the type of success we will build on at this autumn’s Northern Ireland Investment Summit, which will be a catalyst for securing more investment, creating more jobs and empowering more businesses to seize exporting opportunities.”

The company generated 27 per cent of its revenues from exports in 2022 and seeks to grow this by nearly a fifth by the end of 2023 thanks in part to the UK government’s support. To facilitate this growth, Wrightbus plans to double its workforce by 2026, creating 1,000 new green jobs with most of the roles based at the company’s Ballymena hub.

The company’s hydrogen-powered, zero-carbon buses are in strong demand globally with over 600 buses of all types expected to be delivered by the end of 2023, up from 450 last year. Wrightbus now has the largest hydrogen fleet in the UK, with 100 buses in operation.

Jean-Marc Gales, Wrightbus CEO, said: “UKEF and Barclays’ support has been fundamental to the development of Wrightbus. The flexible products suit the needs of our business, which is growing exponentially and requires financial headroom.

"We are excited about our next phase and working within the Ballymena and wider Northern Ireland community to deliver innovative British technology to the global market.”

James Binns, Global Head of Trade and Working Capital, Barclays said: “Barclays are proud to work alongside UKEF to enable British companies to get the competitive edge when it comes to exporting.

"This new funding builds on our previous support to Wrightbus, providing crucial flexibility which will enable further growth in exports and domestically, continuing the vital pivot towards zero-emission sales.”