This is the XL bully looking for a sofa to call his own after he was abandoned outside a Northern Ireland pub.

Charlie was left tied up outside the pub on a freezing winter’s night and although he faced the prospect of being put to sleep, he was taken in by Halfway Dog House but now Charlie faces another race against time - finding a home before new legislation condemns him to a life in kennels.

His carers at Halfway Dog House have put out multiple appeals but surprisingly, there hasn’t been a single enquiry about Charlie, who is around two years old.

"We are looking for a very specific home for Charlie,” explains Aidy, who owns and runs Halfway Dog House in Ballymena. “He is very loving and very obedient and he just loves being around people but this boy has needs and quirks that must not be ignored or taken lightly.

XL bully Charlie is looking for a new home. Picture: Halfway Dog House

"Due to issues over guarding his food, treats and toys, Charlie will need an experienced, adults-only home where he is the only pet because this issue will not disappear overnight and it will need consistent training and handling.

"Because of the new legislation which comes into force on July 5, the government are forcing the choice between having Charlie put to sleep or having a life in kennels.

"We will not be putting Charlie to sleep, or any other healthy dog for that matter, so without a home to call his own he will live out the rest of his life in kennels, something which is horribly unfair because he could make someone an excellent companion.”

"While it will remain legal to own an XL bully type dog from July 5, selling, gifting, exchanging, or breeding from an XL Bully type dog will be prohibited so any XL bullies which have not found families of their own, cannot be rehomed and instead, face the prospect of death or life imprisonment.

Anyone who owns or adopts an XL bully up to then, has until the end of the year to apply for an exemption certificate.

Even though the first stage of the legislation comes into force in less than two weeks, DAERA have not yet put in place or made public how that exemption process will work.

They have said, however, that in line with legislation in the rest of the UK, owners of XL bullies have to ensure their dogs are muzzled and on a lead while out in public and their beloved pets must also be microchipped and spayed/neutered.