XL bully dogs: first stage of new safeguards now in place across Northern Ireland
Whilst it remains legal to own an XL Bully type dog, owners must ensure their dog is muzzled and on a lead when in a public place. Selling, gifting, exchanging or breeding from an XL Bully type dog is also prohibited.
Speaking as the new laws come into force, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “When I made the announcement of my intention to introduce safeguarding measures for XL Bully type dogs in March 2024, I stated that the public safety of the people of Northern Ireland is my utmost concern and that remains true.
"The restrictions being introduced are designed to protect the public. From today (Friday), owners of XL Bully dogs are not allowed to breed, sell, exchange, gift or abandon their dog. Owners are also required to have their dog muzzled and on a lead when in public. The dog must also be kept in a secure place.
"These new safeguarding measures are there for the safety and protection of the public, livestock and other animals.”
This is the first set of legal safeguards, with the second stage coming into effect on December 31, 2024 which will make it an offence to own an XL Bully type dog without an exemption certificate or having applied for an exemption certificate. More details will be released by the Department soon.
District councils are responsible for the enforcement of the new safeguarding measures. Anyone found to be in breach of the legislation could face up to six months imprisonment and/or a fine up to £5,000.
