Xtreme Funfair at Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon proving huge hit
Cassely’s Xtreme Fun Fair opened on Friday and has proved a huge hit with many shoppers and families.
For the adventurous it includes the Sea Storm ride, Avalanche and Xtreme ride. However there are more sedate rides for the little ones in the family.
Situated in the car park just beside the entrance some shoppers were not so keen as they were finding it difficult to get a parking space while others were unhappy with the large queues outside the funfair.
However the vast majority are enjoying the summer fun and Rushmere Shopping Centre has offered 10 family passes of two hours unlimited fun on all the attractions.
The funfair is open until 28th July and opens from 1-9pm daily!
To avoid disappointment you can book via the following link here