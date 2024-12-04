A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for Northern Ireland.

It will come into effect between 3.00pm on Thursday, December 5 and 6.00am on Friday, Dec 6.

The Met Office is warning that “some disruption” is possible from strong and gusty winds.

It added that inland gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, with perhaps 60-70 mph along exposed coasts, especially through the North Channel and Irish Sea, “causing some travel disruption”.

Furthermore, strong gusts will also be associated with heavy showers which move through at times.

People should expect the following too:

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves;

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely;

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer;

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible;

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.