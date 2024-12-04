Yellow weather warning: 'disruption possible' with strong winds to hit Northern Ireland

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Dec 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 15:30 BST
A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for Northern Ireland.

It will come into effect between 3.00pm on Thursday, December 5 and 6.00am on Friday, Dec 6.

The Met Office is warning that “some disruption” is possible from strong and gusty winds.

It added that inland gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, with perhaps 60-70 mph along exposed coasts, especially through the North Channel and Irish Sea, “causing some travel disruption”.

The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for wind. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemakerplaceholder image
The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for wind. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Furthermore, strong gusts will also be associated with heavy showers which move through at times.

People should expect the following too:

  • It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves;
  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely;
  • Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer;
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is possible;
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
