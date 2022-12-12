The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across Northern Ireland for this evening and tomorrow morning.

With temperatures expected to dip as low as -6 °C in some parts, the warning for fog and ice is place until 10.00am on Tuesday, December 13.

According to the Met Office warning “areas of freezing fog and patchy ice on untreated surfaces may cause some difficult travel conditions on Monday night and Tuesday morning”.

Advertisement

It added: “Freezing fog is expected to become more extensive overnight and could produce significantly reduced visibility to 50-100 metres at times. This may also lead to some patchy ice forming on untreated surfaces.

The warning is in place until 10am on Tuesday, December 13. Met Office image

Advertisement

“Although fog may be less widespread in Antrim and Down, a few showers are likely to move inland overnight leading to some icy stretches, particularly on untreated surfaces. Fog is expected to clear through Tuesday morning."

Trafficwatch NI is advising that further salting is also planned on the scheduled road network into the early hours of Tuesday.

Advertisement