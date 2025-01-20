Yellow weather warning: ‘very strong winds’ returning for Northern Ireland later in the week

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Members of the public are warned to brace themselves for the return of stormy conditions with a yellow weather warning for wind issued for Northern Ireland this coming weekend.

The warning, which comes into effect from midnight on Friday (January 24) until noon on Saturday (January 25), will see a deep area of low pressure bringing very strong winds and some disruption.

The Met Office adds: “It will bring a spell of very strong southeasterly to southwesterly winds with gusts reaching 50-60 mph inland and 70-80 mph along coasts (and perhaps higher than this in a few locations).”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The wind strength is expected to gradually ease through Saturday from the south.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for the weekend. Photo: Picture: Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerA yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for the weekend. Photo: Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for the weekend. Photo: Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Read More
Storm Darragh in pictures: scenes of devastation as fallen trees and high winds ...

People are advised to expect the following:

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen;

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage;

Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties;

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close.

Related topics:Northern IrelandMet OfficePower cuts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice