Yellow weather warning: ‘very strong winds’ returning for Northern Ireland later in the week
The warning, which comes into effect from midnight on Friday (January 24) until noon on Saturday (January 25), will see a deep area of low pressure bringing very strong winds and some disruption.
The Met Office adds: “It will bring a spell of very strong southeasterly to southwesterly winds with gusts reaching 50-60 mph inland and 70-80 mph along coasts (and perhaps higher than this in a few locations).”
The wind strength is expected to gradually ease through Saturday from the south.
People are advised to expect the following:
Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen;
Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage;
Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties;
Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close.
