Young befrienders needed to safeguard future of victim-survivor service

A new report is urging the recruitment of young befrienders to safeguard the future of the service across the victim-survivor sector.

A number community groups, including the victims’ group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) and South and East Trone Welfare Support Group took part in the study.

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson said befriending is a vital key element of social care response.

The research report was launched with the showing of a film which acknowledges the work of befriending services across the victim/survivor sector.

About 60 people were in attendance, drawn from across a partnership of befriending groups and we were represented - the Executive Office, Victims Commission, Victims and Survivors Service and Regional Trauma Network.

Mr Donaldson said: "It was fitting that the project was launched in this week being Volunteers Week. We commend and celebrate all those special people who offer their precious gift - The Gift of Time.

"Across Northern Ireland an army of volunteers work night and day in support of the vulnerable and isolated and provide practical support to these individuals, bringing them to hospital appointments, shopping, help facilitate their connections with wider community services or provide home-based visitation.

"Too often Befriending has been the Cinderella support service and this needs to change, it is the foundation service and is a key element of social care response.

South and East Trone Welfare Support Group pictured the event.

"Going forward it is important that Health works closely with The Executive Office and other relevant Departments in conducting relevant scoping work across the community (inclusive of victims/survivors) leading to Befriending being elevated as a core preventative and also response service in the wider social care model.”