Young athletes from schools across the Causeway Coast have competed in the latest round of the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League.

Held at Ulster University Coleraine, athletes were competing for a place in the final, set to take place on February 28 at Mallusk Playing Fields.

Taking the top spot in the boys’ race was Jackson Nellins, DH Christie Memorial Primary School, Coleraine, followed by Aidan Colgan, St John’s Primary School, Dernaflaw, finishing in second place and Sean Bustard, Dunseverick Primary School, Bushmills, in third.

Annie Jardine from Carnalridge Primary School, Portrush, was first to cross the finish line in the second girls’ race, followed by Sarah O’Neill from Mayogall Primary School, Magherafelt, in second and Grace Higgins from Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, Ballymena, in third place.

From left - Aidan Colgan, St John’s Primary School (2nd), Jackson Nellins, DH Christie Memorial Primary School (1st), and Sean Bustard, Dunseverick Primary School (3rd).

The competition also featured team races, with the top performing schools earning valuable points ahead of the final. The top boys’ teams from Round Three included St Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven, St John’s Primary School, Dernaflaw and New Row St Patrick’s Primary School, Castledawson, with St Canice’s Primary School, Mary Queen of Peace Primary School and Drumachose Primary School leading the way for the girls.

With the third round now complete, the successful athletes, alongside the winners from the previous two rounds will progress to the final. Competing at Mallusk Playing Fields, the top 20 boys and top 20 girls from the league will also earn a place on the prestigious Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad. The programme provides young athletes with a year-long opportunity to refine their skills through specialised training sessions and expert guidance.