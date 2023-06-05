Young clay target shooting champions get backing from NI construction firm

Fourteen-year-old Craig from Magherafelt, and Sarah (15) from Ballymena, are champions in ‘Down the Line’ shooting, a variation of clay target shooting that rewards the shooters’ ability to hit the target the first time consistently. They compete in the under 16 years Colt’s category, but regularly beat the adult shooters.

Ian Henry, CR Director at Henry Brothers, said: “At Henry Brothers, we are passionate about supporting young people and helping them become the best that they can be.

“Both Craig and Sarah have demonstrated enthusiasm and talent in their sport, and it is this drive that makes them excel. We are very pleased to support Craig and Sarah as they embark on the year ahead and wish them all the best.”

Pictured are Sarah, Ian Henry, CR Director at Henry Brothers, and Craig.

Whilst many people partake in clay target shooting across the UK, there has been a decline in the number of young people that are involved. This ‘grass roots’ level is where future Commonwealth and Olympic shooters are born, and it is difficult to find a business to assist in their development.

Craig said: “Clay pigeon shooting is a safe yet exciting sport that requires excellent hand-eye coordination, good timing, focus and extreme concentration. It takes a lot of practice to compete and win and this sponsorship from Henry Brothers will allow me to practice more.

“We’re extremely grateful to Henry Brothers for sponsoring us for the year ahead and hope it promotes awareness of our sport and encourages more young people to try Clay Target Shooting.”

Sarah added: “I’ve been involved in clay pigeon shooting for a number of years. Shooting has helped to develop my concentration and become more confident.

“There are countless health benefits to taking part – strengthening muscles, improving balance, and sharpening mental discipline to name a few - and I am looking forward to competing in the year ahead.