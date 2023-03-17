Young artists who submitted entries to this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition, including a number from County Derry, are currently having their works evaluated as the judging process gets underway.

Winners in the seven age categories, including one exclusively for artworks by young artists with special needs, will be announced in mid-April.

Adjudicator, Dr Denise Ferran has been admiring three of the entries received from the county, including one from a pupil at Magherafelt’s Rainey Endowed School.

With an annual entry of over 20,000 paintings, the Texaco Children's Art Competition is one that has touched the lives of virtually every family in Ireland at some time or another during its lifetime. In that respect alone, it is quite special.

Pictured is adjudicator, Dr Denise Ferran admiring three of the entries received from Co. Derry this year – one untitled work by a pupil from St. Columb's College (left), another entitled ‘Morgan Freeman’ by a pupil from Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, Dún Geimhin (centre) and a third entitled ‘Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes) by a pupil from Rainey Endowed Grammar School in Magherafelt. Pic: Mac Innes Photography

Currently in its 69th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is the longest-running art sponsorship in Ireland. First held in 1955, it is hosted by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

