Winners in the seven age categories, including one exclusively for artworks by young artists with special needs, will be announced in mid-April.
Adjudicator, Dr Denise Ferran has been admiring three of the entries received from the county, including one from a pupil at Magherafelt’s Rainey Endowed School.
With an annual entry of over 20,000 paintings, the Texaco Children's Art Competition is one that has touched the lives of virtually every family in Ireland at some time or another during its lifetime. In that respect alone, it is quite special.
Currently in its 69th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is the longest-running art sponsorship in Ireland. First held in 1955, it is hosted by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.
