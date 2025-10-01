Young people celebrate ‘Big Day Out’ at Lisburn Leisureplex

Recently over 100 young people from eight ‘Include Youth’ sites across Ireland came together at Lisburn’s Leisureplex to celebrate the organisation’s annual ‘Big Day Out’.

This year’s theme was Hawaiian, with staff and young people fully embracing the spirit of the day in colourful, tropical-inspired outfits and Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Alderman Amanda Grehan paid a visit.

The day featured a wide range of engaging activities, with a dedicated Game Zone and Sports Zone offering something for everyone. Attendees took part in golf, target practice, penalty shootouts, tug of war, and enjoyed face painting, inflatables, and more.

The highlight of the afternoon was the presentation of the Paddy Mooney Memorial Trophy to the overall winners Lisburn Give and Take.

This award is given in loving memory of the organisation’s late CEO, Paddy Mooney, who was a passionate supporter of Big Day Out and believed deeply in the power of bringing young people together in celebration.

Diane Hill CEO, commented: “What an incredible day for our young people and staff as everyone got into the spirit of Big Day Out once again. It was amazing to see the energy throughout the day’s activities.

"It was especially meaningful to present the Paddy Mooney Memorial Trophy, a tribute to our much-missed former CEO, who truly loved this event and everything it represents. Congratulations to Lisburn Give and Take very well deserved!

"A huge thank you to our charity partner Danske Bank for their continued support and enthusiasm.

"Their involvement makes a real difference, and we’re so grateful to have them championing this day alongside us.”