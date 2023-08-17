Register
Young people forging new friendships at Clady summer scheme

A summer scheme in Clady, near Portglenone, is helping bring communities together with three weeks of fun-filled activities for young people.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST

Bann Valley Youth Scheme’s programme at Bann Valley Community Hall has benefitted from Cohesion Grant funding from the Housing Executive worth £3,240.

Anne Marie Convery, Good Relations Officer for Mid-Ulster, said: “We are delighted to help fund this brilliant project, which brings children of all backgrounds together.

“Our funding has been used to facilitate a range of activities, including a trip to Dundonald Ice Bowl, hiring a bouncy castle and a mobile petting farm.

Housing Executive’s Anne Marie Convery and Catherine Devlin with Shea McPeake. Credit: NIHEHousing Executive’s Anne Marie Convery and Catherine Devlin with Shea McPeake. Credit: NIHE
Housing Executive’s Anne Marie Convery and Catherine Devlin with Shea McPeake. Credit: NIHE

“Most importantly of all, children from Ukrainian and Syrian communities attending this summer scheme have had the chance to form friendships with young people from the local area.

“This has greatly helped these children feel more settled and part of the community.”

Shea McPeake, from Bann Valley Youth Scheme, added: “Our project is delivered by a group of fantastic Youth and Peer Youth Leaders and has sought to ensure a well-structured and engaging experience.

“We provide various sporting, fun and educational activities for approximately 150 children.

The three week scheme has welcomed 150 children with a fun-filled programme of events. Credit: NIHEThe three week scheme has welcomed 150 children with a fun-filled programme of events. Credit: NIHE
The three week scheme has welcomed 150 children with a fun-filled programme of events. Credit: NIHE

“This year we again warmly welcomed a group of children from Ukrainian and Syrian communities.

“It has always been our biggest goal to facilitate more interaction between these communities and young people from the local area.

“By creating a space for diverse individuals to come together, learn from one another and form meaningful connections, we can ultimately contribute to a more inclusive and tolerant society.

“We are already seeing the long-lasting impact of this scheme, with our young people fostering a better appreciation and understanding of diverse cultures.”