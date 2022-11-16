The achievements of seven children and young people were recognised at the recent ‘WE CAN… Awards’ in Rathcoole.

The event was organised by THRiVE Newtownabbey as part of the Rathcoole Festival on October 30.

THRiVE Newtownabbey is a collaboration of local parents, schools, community groups and statutory and voluntary organisations working together to help children and young people from across Rathcoole and Monkstown reach their potential.

Awards were presented to the young people by North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett in the following categories; WE CAN… Learn, WE CAN… Be Healthy And Well and WE CAN… Be Connected.

The community joined together for the We Can Awards ceremony.

Nominations came in from schools, churches and community groups across Rathcoole and Monkstown and a panel of judges met in early October to deliberate on who would receive this year’s awards.In the end, seven children and young people received WE CAN… Awards produced by NACN.

The accolades were presented to Marcus MsCrum, Jose Layza Robertson, Farah Abd Al Ghani, Lucans Mullan, Rose Richmond, Daisy Kettley and Ethan Warry.

Each award winner also received a prize pack containing ‘WE CAN’ branded items and a range of items from a range of local businesses, worth over £100 each.

A THRiVE spokesperson said: “The local community in Rathcoole and Monkstown also played their part by helping to celebrate our award winners on the day, giving each of our award winners such generous applause and encouragement.