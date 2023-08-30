Six junior golfers from Portadown Golf Club are through to the All Ireland Finals next month after coming second in the Golf Ireland Ulster Regional GolfSixes final.

After topping their qualifying group at the start of July, Rory Curran, Harry Thompson, Mikey Hannath, Tommy Hannath, Poppy Hannath and Sarah-Jayne Dale headed to Slieve Russell Golf Club last Sunday (27th August) to represent Portadown Golf Club in the Golf Ireland Ulster Regional GolfSixes final.

GolfSixes requires a team of six to play in pairs, in a Texas scramble format over six holes. It is for under 13s and is aimed at grassroots golfers.

A spokesperson for Portadown Golf Club said: “After super performances from all pairs, the super six were absolutely delighted to finish in 2nd place and qualify for the ‘All Ireland Finals’ to be played at The Grange, Dublin on Sunday 17th September.

"Portadown Golf Club’s Junior Committee would like to thank all the parents and volunteers for supporting and taxiing our team. Massive thanks must also go to Indie and Willow who helped get our team kitted out in their fantastic new polo shirts.

"It has been a long time since Portadown Golf Club’s Junior Section were in an All Ireland final. We couldn’t be prouder of Rory, Harry, Mikey, Tommy, Poppy and Sarah-Jayne who have been an absolute credit to the Club.