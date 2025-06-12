A councillor who was the youngest ever Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens is calling for the creation of a Youth Council for the Borough.

Sinn Fein Cllr Ciaran McQuillan has tabled a motion asking Council to recognise the importance of engaging young people in the political process and civic life.

The motion proposes that the Council “work in partnership with Youth Services and local schools to establish a Youth Council within the Causeway Coast and Glens.

"This Youth Council would serve as a platform to empower young people, encourage their involvement in public life, and ensure their voices are heard on issues that affect them.

Former first citizen Cllr Ciaran McQuillan who is the youngest ever Mayor of the Borough. CREDIT CCGBC

"By fostering political awareness, democratic engagement, and leadership skills among young people from all backgrounds, the Council hopes to inspire a new generation to become actively involved in the political system.

"This initiative will help elected members to better understand and respond to the needs and aspirations of our young people.”

The motion will be raised at a Leisure and Development Committee meeting on June 17.