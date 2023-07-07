Lisburn woman Mirzda Oak proved that you're never too old to fundraise for charity, when celebrating her 100th birthday, it was decided instead of presents she would welcome donations for Guide Dogs NI.

The generous party-goers donated an amazing £540, which Mirzda kindly doubled, making a grand total of £1080.

Mirdza explained: "When I retired, I wondered what I was going to do with my spare time, so I decided to become a Volunteer Driver for Guide Dogs.

"I then also began fundraising, with a table in Lisburn Health Centre every Christmas."

Mirzda Oak, who celebrated her 100th Birthday handing over a donation to guide dog partnership Jo Toner and Emba. Pic Credit: Guide Dogs NI

Mirzda also assisted when the Peninsula Fundraising group was formed and was Ulster Hockey President from 1985-1987.

Guide dog owner Jo Toner went along with Emba (Golden Retriever x Labrador) to collect the cheque. She was even more delighted to accept as Mirzda was her volunteer driver for a time.

Jo said; "It means the world to guide dog owners like me. When we get our dogs we get our independence and companionship.

"It's all down to the generosity of people who give up their time, like Mirzda, and I'd encourage anyone to give it a go be it volunteering or fundraising."

Mirzda added "It's only 11 months until I'm 101" - and promised to keep Guide Dogs NI in mind for next year's celebrations.

The Guide Dogs story started in 1931 with Muriel Crooke and Rosamund Bond. These women organised the training of the first four British guide dogs from a humble lock up garage in Wallasey, Merseyside. Today Guide Dogs is the world's largest breeder and trainer of working dogs.