East-End FC recently announced a new partnership with the Zachary Geddis Trust, a leading local charity dedicated to supporting mental health initiatives across the region.

Together, the two organisations will work to foster the benefits of football, sport, and mental health by raising awareness, promoting well-being, and providing vital support to those in need. The official partnership launch event took place on January 18 at Ballysally Community Centre, where both organisations came together with members of the football club to hold a Wellness and Mental Health Event.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Zachary Geddis Trust,” said Rab Sharkey, Chairman of East-End FC.

“East-End is more than just a club; it’s a community hub that fosters connection and support. Mental health is a crucial issue, and we believe that through this collaboration, we can harness the power of football and sport to help raise awareness and promote positive mental well-being in our community.”

Founded in 2015, the Zachary Geddis Trust has been at the forefront of mental health advocacy, providing support services, resources, and counselling to individuals across the country. The charity also works closely with local schools, organisations, and sports clubs to raise awareness about mental health issues and promote positive mental health practices.

Yasmin Geddis, CEO of Zachary Geddis Trust said: “It is a pleasure to partner with East End FC in 2025 and work with them to raise mental health awareness within their club.

"At Zachary Geddis Trust, we are passionate about supporting mental health in sports, particularly in promoting a positive and balanced approach to wellbeing for our young athletes and educating those working, volunteering and participating in the sporting sector to raise awareness of the importance of prioritising mental health.”

She added: “We offer educational workshops for our young sportspeople in their clubs offering an insight into how to look after your mental health, and through our always-available services, we can offer athletes, instructors and volunteers access to timely, professional and individual mental support."

East-End FC added that it is committed to supporting the mental health and well-being of its young footballers and their families throughout the year. With the support and direction from Zachary Geddis Trust, the club will incorporate mental health messaging, educational resources, engaging activities, and direct support services to help players and their families effectively navigate mental health challenges.

