Coleraine’s Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust have launched their ‘Alternative Xmas Campaign 2023’ to reach out to those struggling with their mental health during the festive period.

Yasmin Geddis, Zachary’s sister and founder of ZGBTST. Credit Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust

With the financial support of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the mental health campaign will deliver food and wellbeing packs to the needy along with crisis intervention services over Christmas.

Yasmin Geddis, the founder of Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust Mental Health Services said: “We at Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust understand that Christmas can be a difficult time for those who are experiencing feelings of hopelessness, loneliness, grief and sadness.

“Financial pressures and personal challenges can feel more oppressive at this time than at any other time of the year. Alternative Xmas is our longest running campaign and in 2022, we delivered food and wellbeing packs to 207 homes across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough.

Zander Zachary Geddis, Yasmin’s son, with a thank you message to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for funding the Alternative Xmas Campaign. Credit Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust

“With the support of £3,000 from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, this year has an even greater capacity to help those in need at Christmas than ever before. Our food and wellbeing packs will be distributed daily from Monday, December 18 - 26.

“We will also be offering a daily be-friending service, crisis helpline and extended counselling over this period. We urge those who are struggling this Christmas to sign up to the campaign – you are not alone and help is available.”