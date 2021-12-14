Permanent memorial to highlight Carrick family’s remarkable war service record

Seven siblings from the McAtamney family served in the Second World War and were welcomed home as heroes with a street party organised by neighbours and a civic reception at Carrick Town Hall.

It is believed that the McAtamneys may hold the record for Northern Ireland in terms of the number of siblings from one family who served in uniform during the conflict.

Bobby McAtamney, a Petty Officer in the Royal Navy was a hero of Narvik after saving the life of a crew mate before their ship HMS Hardy sank in Norway in 1940. The vessel was the flotilla leader. Bobby McAtamney was among the sailors rescued under fire and got safely back to Scapa Flow.

Carrickfergus War Memorial

William McAtamney was a sergeant in the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers; Francis Kirk served in the RAF; George McAtamney served in the Royal Navy; Thomas was a stoker in the Royal Navy and Daniel McAtamney was in the RAF Reserves but was called up for service.

Margaret Garvey served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service based with the NAAFI in Enniskillen and London.

After the war, the family mostl;y resided and worked in Carrickfergus. In the 1970s Daniel was a chairman of Carrick Rangers’ Football Club, He and William were also local shopkeepers. Thomas was employed by the borough council, Bobby and George were in the Merchant Marine, Margaret worked at the Carreras factory and Francis moved to Scotland settling in Stranraer.

The McAtamney family has approached Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to erect a permanent memorial to highlight their remarkable service record.

In response, the proposal is to erect a plinth at the memorial gardens at a cost of approximately £6,000 and of similar design to a commemorative plaque in recognition of the dedication of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service during the Covid pandemic at the location.

Supporting the proposal, Knockagh DUP Councillor Marc Collins said: “This is a pretty big part of military history in Carrickfergus. The McAtamneys are a very well-known family in Carrick but the actual story of the ‘Fighting McAtamneys’ is less well-known, It is good that these stories are being published and spoken about more. I am happy to propose the area of Marine Gardens for this plinth.”

A booklet on ‘The Fighting McAtamneys’ was commissioned by Carrickfergus Community Forum and circulated to schools in the town, library and other outlets.

Seconding the proposal, party colleague Knockagh Councillor Peter Johnston added: “It is exactly what that area is designed for and a super use of space. I am more than happy to second,”