Planning Permission for New Bar and Restaurant Welcomed - Cllr O’Dowd

POLITICAL OPINION - This item has been submitted on behalf of Sinn Féin councillor Mary O'DowdCouncillor O'Dowd has welcomed the news that planning permission has been granted for a new bar and restaurant in Lurgan town centre.
Published 14th Mar 2024, 15:04 GMT
Sinn Féin councillor Mary O'Dowd has welcomed the news that planning permission has been granted for a new bar and restaurant in Lurgan town centre.

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor said:

"I am pleased to learn that plans for the restoration of the site where the Manhattan Bar once stood have been approved.

A new bar and restaurant will now feature in the refurbished building, which will breathe new life into Lurgan town centre, which has suffered a significant drop in footfall numbers in recent years for myriad reasons.

This will help to draw people back into the town centre, will improve the aesthetic of the central area, and will create employment opportunities.

I fully welcome this news and hope that it will help to return Lurgan town centre to a vibrant space where local people can feel a sense of pride in their home town.

