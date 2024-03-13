Podium Places for SERC at Inter College Light Vehicle Competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All six participants are completing the Level 3 Apprenticeship in Maintenance and Repair (Light Vehicle) through local Further Education Colleges or Transport Training, with SERC students lifting first and second places. First place went to Sam McCaw, from Lisburn, who is employed by Jackson Auto Repair; second place went to Stanislav Rudakov, also from Lisburn, who is employed by Donnelly Group; and third place went to Ciaran McLaughlin, from South West College, who is employed by Astec Motors, Enniskillen.

Runners up were Owen Mulgrew, from North West Regional College, who is employed by Curtis Cars, Coleraine; Adam Moore, from Southern Regional College, who is employed by Prentice Motors Mercedes, Portadown and Andrew Graham, from Transport Training, who is employed by Agnew Volkswagen, Mallusk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The apprentices were tested on several areas including Vehicle Inspection, Chassis Electrical Faults, Braking Systems, Wheel Alignment, Engine Management Faults and Engine Measurement.

National World

Sam Simpson, Motor Vehicle Technician, SERC said, “We were delighted to welcome all the apprentices, and would like to thank everyone who travelled from across the country to take part.”

He added, “This was a very tight competition, right up to the very last task. The apprentices all displayed a very high standard of skill and experience which was evident in the final scores across all participants. Congratulations to Sam McCaw from SERC who now goes through to WorldSkills National Finals, which will be held in England in June, and to all participants for making the competition an exciting one for the judges.”

Prizes were presented by Carolyn King, Work Placement and Competitions Manager, SERC.