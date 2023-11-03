Police appeal for information after Macosquin collision leaves teen girl in critical condition
Inspector Craig said: “Shortly after 12:50pm, police received and responded to a report of that a teenage girl had been struck by car on the Dunhill Road. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the girl was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.
“She remains there in a critical condition at this time. The Dunhill Road was closed for a period of time following the collision, but has since reopened to traffic.
“An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have any mobile phone or dash cam footage, to contact police.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 740 of 02/11/23.”