Police appeal for witnesses as teenage boy taken to hospital after Carrickfergus road traffic collision

Police have appealed for witnesses after a teenage boy was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in the Victoria Rise area of Carrickfergus.
By Helena McManus
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

PSNI Sergeant Dalton said: “Police received a report just before 8.25am today (Monday, June 26) that a teenage boy had been involved in a collision with a car.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

“Our investigation into the circumstances has just begun. We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around the time of the collision and who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 385 of 26/06/23.”

PSNI have advised motorists to avoid the area of Victoria Rise following the incident. Image: Google mapsPSNI have advised motorists to avoid the area of Victoria Rise following the incident. Image: Google maps
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children by ambulance.”

Victoria Rise has now reopened to motorists.

