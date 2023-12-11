Police have confirmed that a man has sadly died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Armoy on Sunday evening, 10th December. Credit NI World

Sergeant Miller-Devlin from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.30pm of a collision within the vicinity of the Coolkeeran Road, involving a silver Peugeot 207.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services and first aid was provided at the scene. A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries where he sadly passed away. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

