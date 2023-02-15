Detectives in Coleraine are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of 39-year-old Linzi Floyd, on Sunday evening (February 12).

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Inspector Finlay said: “Linzi collapsed in the car park of The Old Courthouse on the Castlerock Road, shortly before 9.45pm on Sunday evening. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, she sadly died in hospital.

“A post-mortem was conducted yesterday, Tuesday 14th February. The cause of Linzi’s death remains undetermined following this examination and as such we are continuing to investigate the events that led up to her being in that car park on Sunday evening."

Detective Inspector Finlay continued: “We are very keen to ascertain everywhere Linzi visited on Sunday and everyone she interacted with. This will enable us to establish an accurate picture and timeframe of events.

“We know that Linzi spent time throughout the day at a flat in Weaver’s Court and believe that she was in the area of The Old Courthouse from around 7.15pm.

This area was busy with young people who may have seen Linzi and we would ask anyone who met or saw her at any stage of the day on Sunday to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference 1777 12/02/23.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”