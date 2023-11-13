Register
Police investigating collision in which Coleraine teen died appeal for driver of white vehicle to come forward

Police investigating a road traffic collision in which 15-year-old Candice Tosh died have made a specific appeal for information.
By Una Culkin
Published 13th Nov 2023, 09:24 GMT
As part of the ongoing investigation into the road traffic collision at the Dunhill Road of Macosquin on Thursday, November 2, police are keen to speak with the driver of a small white vehicle that was heading towards the Coleraine area and stopped at the road traffic collision, which occurred at around 12:45pm.

It is believed this person may be a witness and could assist with enquiries. Police would appeal to the driver of this vehicle, or anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have any mobile phone or dash cam footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 740 02/11/23.

The funeral service for Candice will be held in Ballysally Presbyterian Church in Coleraine today (November 13) at 1pm followed by cremation at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast at 4pm.

