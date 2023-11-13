Police investigating a road traffic collision at the Dunhill Road of Macosquin on Thursday 2nd November, in which 15 year old Candice Tosh died, have made a specific appeal for information. Credit PSNI

As part of the ongoing investigation into the road traffic collision at the Dunhill Road of Macosquin on Thursday, November 2, police are keen to speak with the driver of a small white vehicle that was heading towards the Coleraine area and stopped at the road traffic collision, which occurred at around 12:45pm.

It is believed this person may be a witness and could assist with enquiries. Police would appeal to the driver of this vehicle, or anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have any mobile phone or dash cam footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 740 02/11/23.