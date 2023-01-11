Register
Police issue warning over products being sold 'as almost new'

Mid Ulster police are asking the public to be vigilant when buying products such as washing machines.

By The Newsroom
28 minutes ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 11:20am

They say they are investigating the fraudulent sale of old/broken white goods being advertised as almost new.

In a social media post, the PSNI said: "Typically the goods are dropped off and the seller leaves before the buyer can inspect, or they are concealed by packaging. Money is transferred before the buyer has an opportunity to check their purchase.

"Please be vigilant when making any such purchases and ensure always you are happy with the seller and the quality of the goods before handing over any money."

Police are asking the public to be vigilant.
