Police have said that they are ‘no longer searching’ for Portrush woman 88-year-old Maureen Gilgan.

Police had appealed to local residents who live in the Hopefield Avenue, Hopefield Crescent, Glenvale Avenue and Coleraine Road areas of the town, to check their gardens, sheds, and outbuildings.

In a statement the PSNI said this morning (Friday): “Police are no longer searching for missing person, Maureen Gilgan. Thank you to everyone for their assistance.”

The Community Rescue Service who had been helping to look for Maureen posted on social media: “CRS teams located Maureen at midnight last night. The CRS would like to express our sincerest condolences to Maureen’s family and friends on their loss.

Maureen Gilgan