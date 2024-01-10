Police officers praised for going into River Bann to help rescue two kayakers
Dog walkers who noticed that the men, in kayaks, had gotten into difficulty in the river at around 6.20pm, called 999.
Police officers were first on the scene and found the kayakers clinging to branches after being caught in an unexpectedly strong tide. Two officers entered the cold water and, with the assistance of colleagues on the riverbank, were able to bring the men safely to waiting ambulances.
Chief Inspector Vince Redmond said: “I am delighted that these men were brought to safety, and that our officers showed such resourcefulness, skill and courage.”
The Chief Inspector said it was a ‘fantastic example of collaborative working’ with the NI Ambulance Service, NI Fire and Rescue Service and ‘the indispensable volunteers of Community Rescue Service’. He added: “There’s no doubt in my mind that lives were saved as a result.”