Police in Coleraine hav renewed an appeal for information on a one-vehicle collision in Castlerock on Saturday, July 20.

The one-vehicle road traffic collision in the early hours of Saturday morning, July 20, on the Mussenden Road in Castlerock.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Sergeant McCrystal said: “Shortly before 6.10am, it was reported to police that a silver Ford Focus was involved in the incident, which we believe has occurred between 12.40am and 6am.

“A woman in her 40s, who was the driver of the vehicle, was taken to hospital for injuries sustained, where she remains in a critical condition at this time.

General view of the Mussenden Road, Castlerock. Photo: Google

“Were you travelling along the Mussenden Road during the aforementioned hours and can assist us with our enquiries?

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident or those who may have dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 317 20/07/24.”