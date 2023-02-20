The scene testing is part of the investigation into the death of 35-year-old Catriona Johnston, who was a pedestrian and died at the scene of the collision at approximately 7pm that night.

Sergeant Green said: “The incident happened on a busy road at a busy time of day, so we would be grateful if any witnesses who have not already done so could make contact, particularly any motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling along the Dunhill Road or who were in the area at the time the collision took place.