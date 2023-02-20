Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police return to Dunhill Road tonight to investigate death of Coleraine woman Catriona Johnston

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Dunhill Road in Coleraine on December 6, 2022, are to return to the scene this evening (Monday).

By Una Culkin
2 minutes ago

The scene testing is part of the investigation into the death of 35-year-old Catriona Johnston, who was a pedestrian and died at the scene of the collision at approximately 7pm that night.

The road will be closed from 8pm until midnight, and traffic will be diverted onto the Windyhill Road.

Sergeant Green said: “The incident happened on a busy road at a busy time of day, so we would be grateful if any witnesses who have not already done so could make contact, particularly any motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling along the Dunhill Road or who were in the area at the time the collision took place.

Most Popular
The road will be closed from 8pm to midnight

“Enquiries are being conducted by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit.“The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 1653 06/12/22.”

Read More
Catriona Josephine Johnston named as victim of hit-and-run collision outside Col...
PoliceColeraine