Police have said that they are ‘very concerned’ for the welfare of 88-year-old Maureen Gilgan from Portrush.

Police Service of Northern Ireland officers and Community Search and Rescue are currently out searching for Maureen in the Portrush area.

It is believed she was last seen at 7pm last night, Wednesday January 25th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police later said that they believed Maureen may be wearing the blue jacket pictured, but not the hat. Maureen has been presenting as confused in the last couple of weeks.

Maureen Gilgan

Police asked local Portrush people who live in the Hopefield, Parker Avenue, Glenvale, Girona and wider surrounding areas of the town to please check their gardens and outbuildings, to help in the search for the missing woman.