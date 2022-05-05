Loading...

3G surfaces to be same price as grass pitches in Newtownabbey over summer

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have approved a price reduction for use of 3G pitches in the borough from May until September.

Thursday, 5th May 2022, 12:49 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 1:00 pm

At a meeting of the borough council’s Operations Committee on Tuesday evening, councillors were told that grass playing pitches “enter a period of rest and maintenance” during this period annually “in order to ensure their availability during the playing season and can withstand the rigours of the winter weather”.

Last year, the council permitted 3G pitches to be made available at the same rate as grass pitches during the summer months due to the delay in the season caused by restrictions relating to the Covid pandemic.

Councillors were told that the local authority has seen increased demand through leisure bookings for use of grass pitches for summer leagues and pre-season friendlies which cannot be accommodated due to the maintenance schedule.

3G pitches will be available at the same rate as grass pitches during the summer.

As a result, it was proposed that 3G pitches can be booked at the same rate as grass pitches during the months of June, July and August The price of £42 for adults or £21 for juniors. is for a two-hour duration.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

----

