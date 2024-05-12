A vandalised memorial to a young RUC officer murdered by the IRA has been rededicated at a service in Castlederg

RUC officer John Doherty was ambushed by the IRA while visiting his widowed mother near Lifford, in County Donegal.

​A service to commemorate a murdered police officer and to dedicate a previously-vandalised memorial stone in his memory has taken place in Castlederg, 50 years after his murder.

John Doherty was a 31-year-old Catholic officer who was murdered by the IRA in Lifford, County Donegal. He was the first RUC officer to be murdered in the Republic of Ireland.​

John and his girlfriend were ambushed near his widowed mother's home on 28th October 1973.

The Omagh Branch of the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Association held a service of commemoration and dedication of a memorial stone to mark the police officer’s murder.

A memorial stone for the murdered officer was stolen from the grave during the weekend of 3rd November 2023. The theft was widely condemned and the family spokesman Terry Doherty said at the time 'a sacred space had been invaded'.

In January the stone was returned to the grave and the inscription had been destroyed. The RUC crest was defaced and on the back republican propaganda including the phrase 'UP THE RA' was carved into the stone.

Ross Hussey, chairman of the association said: “At the time of the theft and desecration of the hallowed ground where John is buried, I and my committee were appalled at this senseless act of cowardice”.

He said until then many similar graves had been considered “out of bounds”.

“John was a police officer, well known in the community, his family well known and respected yet these troglodytes who had to work in the shadows of darkness stole a memorial stone defaced it and returned it to the grave,” he said.

“What did they achieve? They are the type of brain dead individuals who wish to see the troubles reignited and they are 'locked in the past' where they should remain.”