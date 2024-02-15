Monica Heaney has campaigned for upgrades to the A1 since the death of her son Karl

Mrs Heaney has been campaigning for improvements to the A1 dual carriageway since her son Karl was killed in a collision at the Halfway Road junction in May 2018.

The 26-mile long stretch has seen 41 deaths since 2007.

Last month, in the absence of a Stormont Executive, Monica presented a petition to the Permanent Secretary of the Department, signed by 12,000 people.

Now, with Stormont back up and running, and John O’Dowd MLA in the Ministerial seat, Monica is urging him to meet with her and set out a clear cut plan.

She said: “I have contacted the Minister and explained how I will work with him on this issue. When we meet, I will again present the petition, which garners more signatures everyday, showing the depth of feeling in the community.

“I will however, be reminding Mr O’Dowd of his comments in 2022, when he announced the development of contract documents would be taken forward as a priority.”

Minister O’Dowd said at the time: “With the statutory processes already completed for A1 Junctions Phase 2, I am pleased to announce that these will now be prioritised in preparation for future procurement.”

More than five years have passed since Karl Heaney’s death and in that time, Monica has tried to prevent other motorists from losing their lives on the A1.

She spoke of her continued frustration: “We cannot rest until vital changes are made, and we have done our bit to make sure no other family has to go through terrible heartache.

“Some may consider these fatalities as statistics, but one of those lives was our precious Karl, who should still be here with us. It is a devastation we live with every day.”

Despite political instability and financial constraints, Monica said she will “never give up the fight.”