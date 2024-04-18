Action needed to tackle children’s waiting lists says Nelson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the publication of the report published this week by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon spokesperson said: “This report highlights the stark reality of children’s waiting lists and the need to tackle these as a matter of urgency.

“Not treating health conditions can have a negative impact on children’s development, affecting their ability to attend school and reach their full potential. “It is unacceptable that over 22,000 children are currently on waiting lists for various treatments.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...