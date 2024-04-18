Action needed to tackle children’s waiting lists says Nelson
Following the publication of the report published this week by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon spokesperson said: “This report highlights the stark reality of children’s waiting lists and the need to tackle these as a matter of urgency.
“Not treating health conditions can have a negative impact on children’s development, affecting their ability to attend school and reach their full potential. “It is unacceptable that over 22,000 children are currently on waiting lists for various treatments.
“The health minister must bring forward a plan of action to cut children’s waiting lists and to ensure our young people can access first-class health services.”