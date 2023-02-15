Mid Ulster SDLP councillor Martin Kearney has welcomed confirmation of additional 212 bus services from Derry and Belfast.

Councillor Kearney lobbied Translink to increase late night bus services for people travelling from both cities.

Translink have confirmed that from March 13 there will be an additional 1.15am bus leaving Belfast and an 11pm bus leaving Derry on Friday and Saturdays.

Councillor Kearney said: “I’m delighted that after sustained lobbying from myself and SDLP colleagues that Translink have now confirmed additional late night bus services from Belfast and Derry on Fridays and Saturdays.

SDLP Councillor Martin Kearney.

"Improving public transport provision has long been a priority for my party and these new services will benefit all the areas along the 212 route including Dungiven, Maghera and Castledawson.

“These services will be welcomed by local people travelling at the weekend for shopping, to socialise or to visit friends and family without having to worry about heading home early, with boosts for our economy. It will be particularly beneficial for those who live in rural areas and often struggle to find alternative modes of transport to get home.

