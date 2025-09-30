Alliance accused of 'propagating misleading Sinn Fein narrative' on PSNI - as justice minister silent on calls for public inquiry from her own MLAs

Northern Ireland Justice Minister, Naomi Long. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Alliance Party has joined the “misleading narrative” propagated by Sinn Fein over the findings of a review into PSNI surveillance of journalists, an Ulster Unionist MLA has said.

​Jon Burrows has also accused Naomi Long of making sweeping statements about the McCullough Review – and joining in on “anti-police” commentary.

Last week, the review into the conduct of the PSNI – arising from allegations raised in relation to surveillance of journalists – found 21 instances of attempts to use communications data of journalists to try to identify their sources. All were prior to 2015, and were “considered unlawful”.

However, it concluded that the force’s surveillance of journalists and lawyers was not “widespread or systemic”.

Despite that, there have been calls from the Alliance Party for a public inquiry into the matter – and leader Naomi Long said last year that “journalism is not a crime”.

Mr Burrows described that statement as “meaningless”.

“It was such a sweeping statement by the justice minister which joined the anti-police narrative. This operation was about trying to find out if police officers were unlawfully leaking information out of the organisation”, the North Antrim MLA said.

Alliance MLAs have called for a public inquiry – something their leader and justice minister has powers to instigate under the 2006 Inquiries Act.

Mr Burrows also questioned whether Mrs Long believes Angus McCullough KC when he says that there was no “widespread or systemic” surveillance of journalists – and if she does, questioned whether she stands over the calls for an inquiry from her party colleagues. “If not, are they going to retract that, or is there a split in the Alliance Party?”, Mr Burrows added.

The News Letter asked if the justice minister accepts that she has the power to call a public inquiry herself.

With regard to comments in May 2024, in advance of the McCullough Review, that “journalism is not a crime” – and that she would not rule out holding a public inquiry – Mrs Long was asked if there is any evidence that journalists were treated as criminals by the PSNI, and whether the report merits a public inquiry.

At the time of going to print there had been no response.