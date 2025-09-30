Alliance accused of 'propagating misleading Sinn Fein narrative' on PSNI - as justice minister stalls on calls for public inquiry from her own MLAs

Northern Ireland Justice Minister, Naomi Long. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Alliance Party has joined the “misleading narrative” propagated by Sinn Fein over the findings of a review into PSNI surveillance of journalists, an Ulster Unionist MLA has said.

​Jon Burrows has also accused Naomi Long of making sweeping statements about the McCullough Review – and joining in on “anti-police” commentary.

Last week, the review into the conduct of the PSNI – arising from allegations raised in relation to surveillance of journalists – found 21 instances of attempts to use communications data of journalists to try to identify their sources. All were prior to 2015, and were “considered unlawful”.

However, it concluded that the force’s surveillance of journalists and lawyers was not “widespread or systemic”.

Jon Burrows, the new Ulster Unionist MLA for North Antrim, on the steps of the Parliament Buildings after he was signed in at Stormont. Mr Burrows, a former superintendent for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), was selected after an internal party process. Picture date: Monday August 4, 2025.

Despite that, there have been calls from the Alliance Party for a public inquiry into the matter – and leader Naomi Long said last year that “journalism is not a crime”.

Mr Burrows described that statement as “meaningless”.

“It was such a sweeping statement by the justice minister which joined the anti-police narrative. This operation was about trying to find out if police officers were unlawfully leaking information out of the organisation,” the North Antrim MLA said.

Alliance MLAs have called for a public inquiry – something their leader and justice minister has powers to instigate under the 2006 Inquiries Act.

But the Alliance leader says she will await responses from the Policing Board and the Chief Constable before “deciding on next steps”.

Mr Burrows also questioned whether Mrs Long believes Angus McCullough KC when he says that there was no “widespread or systemic” surveillance of journalists – and if she does, questioned whether she stands over the calls for an inquiry from her party colleagues.

“If not, are they going to retract that, or is there a split in the Alliance Party?” Mr Burrows added.

The News Letter asked if the justice minister accepts that she has the power to call a public inquiry herself.

With regard to comments in May 2024, in advance of the McCullough Review, that “journalism is not a crime” – and that she would not rule out holding a public inquiry – Mrs Long was asked if there is any evidence that journalists were treated as criminals by the PSNI, and whether the report merits a public inquiry.

The Justice Minister Naomi Long told the News Letter: “It is clear that whilst the McCullough Review found no systemic surveillance of journalists, nevertheless it was not a clean bill of health, with a number of findings of poor practice.

“This is not only a matter of operational policing for which the Chief Constable is accountable to the Northern Ireland Policing Board, but the Board have stated that they view this as fulfilling their duties under Section 59 of the Act.

“As such, the Board has made clear it wishes to carefully review the findings of the McCullough Review, and to receive a formal response from the Chief Constable on remedial action and plans for implementing the recommendations, before deciding on next steps. I believe that it is important that the Board is given the time and space to fully consider the report and its preferred way forward.

“As I have said previously, I share the serious concerns which have been expressed by the Board in relation to this issue and stand ready to support the Board in whatever actions it considers necessary.

“Furthermore, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal has yet to report, after which a further update to McCullough will be made.

“Ahead of the Tribunal findings and the Board’s considerations, it would be premature to comment on what actions may be required on my part.”