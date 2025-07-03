Alliance defends MLA's 'worst of every world' comments - accusing unionists of 'talking Northern Ireland down'

Alliance MLA David Honeyford has acknowledged that Northern Ireland’s car industry is facing “the worst of every world” under the Windsor Framework.

Alliance has accused unionists of “talking Northern Ireland down” after DUP and Ulster Unionist politicians seized on comments by one of the party’s MLAs that the car industry was facing the “worst of every world” under the Windsor Framework.

​David Honeyford also branded the consequences of the trading arrangements – which his party supports – as “a nonsense” during evidence from car franchise businesses during a Stormont committee.

Alliance has consistently claimed that the arrangements provide Northern Ireland with the “best of both worlds”.

In a social media spat over the comments, UUP MLA Steve Aiken said Mr Honeyford “must not have cleared his line” with the Alliance deputy leader Eóin Tennyson – and “the rest of the [Alliance Party’s] ‘Faithful Implementors’”.

He added: “it’s taken a while, but maybe they are beginning to understand the worst of both worlds reality that we are all facing”.

That prompted Mr Honeyford to attack unionists for being negative about Northern Ireland. He said: “what is it with unionist politicians, always outraged, always talking this place down - & never offer any solutions or hope for better?”.

Deputy leader Mr Tennyson also responded, saying Alliance has “always said the Windsor Framework can’t mitigate every tension and friction created by *Brexit*. That’s why we continue to push for further flexibilities and a closer UK-EU relationship.

“The WF has, however, contributed to a situation where the NI economy has been growing faster than GB. Scrapping it would be cutting off your nose to spite your face”.

On Wednesday, representatives of all of NI’s car franchise dealers told Stormont’s economy committee that car owners will pay more tax and said there would be “very very significant” consequences for the profitability of local companies and for jobs.

When told the local consumers could instead buys cars across the border in the Republic, the Alliance MLA commented: “So it’s the worst of every world for you”.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley seized on Mr Honeyford’s comments as “a bit of progress” that Mr Honeyford had acknowledged the problems “for the first time ever”.