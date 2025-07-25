Alliance endorses theme of Belfast Pride - despite its direct challenge to the policies of the Executive

'Furries' at last year's Belfast Pride parade. Photo: Bernadette McAllister/Belfast Pride Parade/PA Wire

​The Alliance Party has endorsed the theme of this year’s Belfast Pride – No Going Back – which is a direct challenge to a decision of the Northern Ireland Executive over puberty blockers.

It is understood ​that decision – based on medical advice – was not opposed by the two Alliance ministers at Stormont, and the pair have been banned by organisers from attending this year’s event.

The annual parade takes place on Saturday – with organisers critical of the Executive’s decision as well as the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman in law.

In a statement issued by the Alliance press office on Friday, councillor Micky Murray said “the theme ‘No Going Back’ is especially pertinent given the current social climate”.

“With the increasingly toxic narratives we’ve seen being perpetuated in recent years around LGBTQIA+ identities, both by influential public figures and in wider society, Pride is more important than ever and the theme ‘No Going Back’ couldn’t be more apt”, Mr Murray said.

Alliance agriculture minister Andrew Muir has said he will be attending the Pride parade in a personal capacity, describing it as an important event. First Minister Michelle O’Neill – also banned – said she will mark Pride in her own way.

There has also been controversy over the attendance of the NI Civil Service – whose role as an impartial organisation committed to delivering Executive policies has been questioned due to their participation in the protest.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said he has written to Jayne Brady to voice his concern after being contacted by Christian civil servants.

“Their concerns are not rooted in prejudice but in a principled belief that the Civil Service, as a publicly funded and supposedly apolitical body, should not be endorsing what is an overtly political and highly divisive campaign,” he said.

On Friday, the PSNI has still not made any comment on whether it would attend. The force last week announced it would be reviewing its ongoing involvement with the event in light of a High Court ruling which said the involvement of Northumbria Police at Newcastle Pride was not consistent with its requirements as an impartial police force.