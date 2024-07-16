Alliance has selected Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillor Michelle Guy as its new Lagan Valley MLA

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lisburn and Castlereagh Councillor Michelle Guy has been selected by the Alliance Party to replace Sorcha Eastwood as Lagan Valley MLA following Ms Eastwood’s election as MP for the area.

The 45-year-old has served as Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillor since 2019, serving as Deputy Mayor in 2022, and will resign the role before taking up the position as MLA, following her selection by local Alliance association members.

Ms Guy said she was honoured to be taking on the position as MLA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am absolutely delighted to have been selected by Alliance members in Lagan Valley as the new MLA for the area. It is truly an immense honour to represent the constituency where I live in this role,” she said.

Lagan Valley's new MLA Michelle Guy with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long. Pic credit: AllianceLagan Valley's new MLA Michelle Guy with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long. Pic credit: Alliance
Lagan Valley's new MLA Michelle Guy with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long. Pic credit: Alliance

“I look forward to getting straight down to work. Sorcha Eastwood leaves huge shoes to fill with her history-making election but I will continue to work closely with her as the new MP, as well as my constituency colleague David Honeyford MLA.

"I look forward to building on their work and mine as Councillor to serve the people of Lagan Valley on the issues that matter to them.

“As a team, we will continue to advocate for positive change in Northern Ireland and its institutions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The people of Northern Ireland deserve to have a functioning government, and Alliance believes that reforming our institutions is the right way forward. No single party should have the power to bring down our Assembly and Executive.

Lagan Valley is an increasingly diverse constituency as symbolic of the new Northern Ireland. Alliance continues to grow here, as the positive and progressive voice people know they can trust, and that has been evidenced across several elections now.”

Read More
A new female non-unionist MP is elected for Lagan Valley

Alliance Leader Naomi Long MLA said she was delighted Michelle was joining the team.

“Michelle has been a dedicated and passionate Alliance elected representative for many years now and I am delighted she is strengthening Alliance’s Assembly team by joining it,” said Mrs Long.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Alongside David and Sorcha, as well as our local Councillors, Michelle will be a key part of our growing Lagan Valley team, who aim to deliver the Alliance vision of a fairer and better community for everyone across the entire community.”

Related topics:CastlereaghLisburnNorthern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice