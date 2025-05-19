Alliance minister Andrew Muir dodges 'rigorous implementation' question - and tells unionists the 'Brexit bus never arrived'

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

​Alliance minister Andrew Muir has dodged a question on whether he regrets his party’s support for “rigorous implementation” of the Northern Ireland protocol in light of the UK-EU deal easing trade friction.

The agriculture minister hit back at the DUP over the issue – accusing the party of failing to solve the problems caused by Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements and crashing public services.

Mr Muir also said continued problems could be solved by the UK re-joining the EU’s customs union.

In the Assembly on Monday, DUP MLA Brian Kingston asked the minister: “D​oes he regret that he and his party called for the rigorous implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol, which was subsequently changed thanks to the stand taken by the DUP?”

The minister hit back: “This was not changed due to the stand of the DUP. What the DUP did is they crashed public services and the left this place without democratic scrutiny.

“What happened is that the UK then found a willingness to engage with the EU on a respectable basis. And that's why you negotiate international agreements.

“I understand the importance of the UK single market, but also understand the importance of the EU single market.

“And we have the best of both worlds in relation to, for example, agri food – where they can export to the EU and also to GB.

“And I think that is really, really important. I know there is challenges. I do not underestimate them”.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston also challenged the minister on his party’s previous stance – and asked if a deal “handing the EU access to our fishing waters for ten more years will be welcomed by an industry that has already been plundered for decades?”.

The DAERA minister said that Northern Ireland’s economy was doing “a bit better” than the rest of the UK.

He continued: “In terms of damage, look at the damage that Brexit has caused around it all.

“What happened back in 2016, is that people said this big red bus was gonna arrive. All this money, public services are gonna be great.

“Guess what? The bus, never arrived”.