Alliance nominates Eastwood and Honeyford for Lagan Valley

Both candidates were elected to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in 2019, having topped the polls in each of their electoral areas.

Speaking after they handed in their nomination papers at the Electoral Office, David Honeyford said: “In May, the people of Northern Ireland have a real opportunity to say NO to the politics of division and elect politicians who are committed to working for the benefit of the entire community.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Politicians elected to Stormont must prioritise building a united community so we can move forward together, tackling the big social and economic problems together.

Sorcha Eastwood

“It is a privilege for me to put my name forward for this Assembly election, and if elected I will work to the best of my ability for Lagan Valley.”

Sorcha Eastwood commented on the support for Alliance, saying: “Recent opinion polls have shown growing support for Alliance right across Northern Ireland, but what really matters is when the votes are cast.

“At the last major election Alliance became the second largest party in Lagan Valley, thanks to the votes of residents who want to see progressive politics that makes a difference to their lives.

“Alliance offers that positive alternative to move us forward, and if elected to the Assembly I will be that positive, progressive voice delivering on the key issues that matter to residents, like our broken health service and the economic crisis affecting so many.”