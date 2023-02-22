Ms Hutchinson studied law at Trinity College in Dublin before training as a barrister and now she works as a corporate counsel, and sits on the board of governors of an integrated primary school. She previously stood in the Portadown area at the last council election in 2019.
An Alliance Party spokesperson said: “Her local priorities include greater protection for green spaces, promoting integrated education and supporting health and wellbeing.”Ms Hutchinson said: “I am pleased to have been selected as the Alliance Party candidate for Portadown. Portadown is a vibrant area with a growing population. I want to be a representative for everyone in our community, and believe there is a real opportunity to make history in the District Electoral Area.”
Alliance MLA Mr Eóin Tennyson said, “The previous local election saw Emma double the Alliance Party vote in Portadown and come close to taking a seat. In May, people have an opportunity to make history by returning her as the first Alliance Party councillor for the area.
“By doing so, they will be electing a progressive, inclusive voice to the one tier of government that continues to function. It’s also an opportunity to cast a verdict on the DUP’s ransom politics, and send a clear message to those responsible for this shameful cycle of ransom politics,” said Mr Tennyson.